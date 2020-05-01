As President and CEO, Elizabeth Mitchell advances the organization’s strategic focus areas of redesigning health care delivery, driving affordability, and optimizing markets. Mitchell leads PBGH in mobilizing purchasers, to support high-quality affordable care – achieving measurable impacts on health outcomes and affordability including quality, patient-reported outcomes and satisfaction, and the appropriateness of delivered care. At PBGH, Mitchell leverages her extensive experience in working with healthcare purchasers, providers, policymakers, and payers to improve quality and cost. Mitchell previously served as Senior Vice President for Healthcare and Community Health Transformation at Blue Shield of California, during which time she designed Blue Shield’s strategy for transforming practice, payment and community health. Mitchell also served as the President and CEO of the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI), a network of regional quality improvement and measurement organizations; served as CEO of Maine’s business coalition on health (the Maine Health Management Coalition); worked within an integrated delivery system (MaineHealth); and was elected to the Maine State Legislature, serving as a State Representative. Mitchell served as Vice Chairperson of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee, Board and Executive Committee Member of the National Quality Forum (NQF), Member of the National Academy of Medicine’s “Vital Signs” Study Committee on core metrics, and a Guiding Committee Member for the Health Care Payment Learning & Action Network. Mitchell holds a degree in religion from Reed College and studied social policy at the London School of Economics.