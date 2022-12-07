Elliot Berkman is a professor of psychology at the University of Oregon and Co-Director of the Center for Translational Neuroscience. He studies the motivational and cognitive factors that contribute to success and failure at health goals such as cigarette smoking cessation and dieting. His research leverages the distinct strengths of several research methods, including functional magnetic resonance imaging, longitudinal survey methods, and laboratory experiments. This work adopts a translational neuroscience approach by using knowledge of brain function, structure, and connectivity to design and improve interventions on health behavior and wellbeing. Projects in the lab are currently funded by the National Cancer Institute and the National Institute on Drug Abuse. He directs the Social and Affective Neuroscience Laboratory in the Department of Psychology.
“It’s much easier to say, ‘When I have an urge for a cigarette, I’ll do this behavior instead’ than ‘When I have an urge for a cigarette, I’ll just not smoke.’” This might mean chewing gum or drinking tea instead. The replacement behavior should offer an
The initial change of integrating a new behavior into your routine is the hardest, says Elliot Berkman, a psychologist specializing in addiction, goal-setting and motivation at the University of Oregon. “It does often feel contrived and forced.” But he ad
“Habits are so contextualized,” Berkman said, “that when you’re in a new context and things around you are shifting, there is a window of opportunity to create new habits and create multiple moving parts at the same time.”
“A lot of these attitudes are really about your group identity. Face masks are political, but it's also about groups.”
“We’re designed to build habits. When you try to break habits, you’re working upstream against your own evolutionary history.”
“My lab focuses on the neural and psychological processes that drive successful behavior change,” Berkman said. “We try to translate what neuroscience is discovering into practical, scalable tools to help people pursue their goals.”
“Habits are basically behaviors that become entrenched because of our very evolutionarily ancient reward learning system,” Berkman explains.