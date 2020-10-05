Emily Frye is Director for Cyber Integration at the Homeland Security Center at The MITRE Corporation. She is an expert on homeland security, critical infrastructure and cybersecurity. Frye’s work has helped define and explore options for the future of comprehensive, nationwide cybersecurity approaches across both public and private sectors, bridge the divide between federal and state government on cybersecurity initiatives, and strengthen public-private partnerships in support of critical infrastructure security and resilience. Frye has served on both the Long-Range Planning Committee for the Section of Science & Technology of the American Bar Association, and as advisor to the Diversity Committee of the American Bar Association. She is an accomplished speaker and moderator, and has written about issues relating to critical infrastructure, national resilience, digital technology, national security, privacy, economic impacts of cybersecurity, and the role of insurance in Critical Infrastructure Protection. She received her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from George Mason University and her undergraduate degree from William & Mary. Her speaking appearances include a cybersecurity conference hosted by the Atlantic Council in Poland and Xconomy’s Cyber Madness. She has also written in The Hill on the need for an international cyber court, and been quoted by Slate and CybersecurityTV.
"You have very little control over the quality of the software on the expanded attack space that has come into your living space."
Emily Frye, director for cyber integration for homeland security and the civilian enterprise at MITRE, has been named to FCW’s 2021 Federal 100 for her leadership in identifying and addressing cyber needs and demands across multiple federal civilian agencies. She also serves as co-director of MITRE’s election integrity initiative and pioneered the nationwide Social See Something, Say Something (SQUINT™) program and reporting tool to track election misinformation.
08-Mar-2021 10:20:30 AM EST
05-Oct-2020 01:10:25 PM EDT