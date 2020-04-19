Eric Forgoston is an associate professor of applied mathematics at Montclair State University. His research involves the study of complex physical and biological phenomena, including material transport in the ocean, the outbreak and extinction of infectious diseases, behavior of biological and robotic swarms, food web dynamics in ecological systems, and the stability of fluid flows.
Title
Cited By
Year
Robotic tracking of coherent structures in flows
52
2014
Converging towards the optimal path to extinction
43
2011
Robotic Manifold Tracking of Coherent Structures in Flows
42
2012
Delay-induced instabilities in self-propelling swarms
40
2008
Set-based corral control in stochastic dynamical systems: Making almost invariant sets more invariant
31
2011
Accurate noise projection for reduced stochastic epidemic models
31
2010
Distributed allocation of mobile sensing swarms in gyre flows
30
2013
Initial-value problem for three-dimensional disturbances in a compressible boundary layer
28
2005
A primer on noise-induced transitions in applied dynamical systems
27
2018
Maximal sensitive dependence and the optimal path to epidemic extinction
26
2011
Coherent pattern prediction in swarms of delay-coupled agents
25
2012
Extinction pathways and outbreak vulnerability in a stochastic Ebola model
21
2017
Escape rates in a stochastic environment with multiple scales
20
2009
Herbivory and stoichiometric feedbacks to primary production
15
2015
Noise, bifurcations, and modeling of interacting particle systems
12
2011
Predicting unobserved exposures from seasonal epidemic data
11
2013
Small and adrift with self-control: using the environment to improve autonomy
9
2018
Analysis and control of pre-extinction dynamics in stochastic populations
9
2014
Seasonal forcing in stochastic epidemiology models
8
2018
“We have to be very careful when we go to release the social distancing and the other mitigation policies that have been put into place. If the disease is still in the community and there is still plenty of susceptible individuals, which there will be, if you just openly release all of these mitigation policies, then the disease will take off again.”
- Media Invited to Ask Questions - COVID-19 Testing, Drug Discovery, Infectiousness, and more
“The recovery rate provides a measure of how long it takes an individual who has been infected to recovery from the disease and becomes healthy again. Those two parameters are very important to understanding the spread of disease, both just in the real world but also, we need those parameters in our mathematical models to make good quantitative predictions.”
- Media Invited to Ask Questions - COVID-19 Testing, Drug Discovery, Infectiousness, and more