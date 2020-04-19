Eric Forgoston

Eric Forgoston

Montclair State University

Professor of Applied Mathematics

Expertise: Applied MathematicsDeterministic and Stochastic Dynamical Systemsmathematical biologyFluid MechanicsMathematical Epidemiology

Eric Forgoston is an associate professor of applied mathematics at Montclair State University. His research involves the study of complex physical and biological phenomena, including material transport in the ocean, the outbreak and extinction of infectious diseases, behavior of biological and robotic swarms, food web dynamics in ecological systems, and the stability of fluid flows.

Title

Cited By

Year

Robotic tracking of coherent structures in flows

52

2014

Converging towards the optimal path to extinction

43

2011

Robotic Manifold Tracking of Coherent Structures in Flows

42

2012

Delay-induced instabilities in self-propelling swarms

40

2008

Set-based corral control in stochastic dynamical systems: Making almost invariant sets more invariant

31

2011

Accurate noise projection for reduced stochastic epidemic models

31

2010

Accurate noise projection for reduced stochastic epidemic models

31

2009

Distributed allocation of mobile sensing swarms in gyre flows

30

2013

Initial-value problem for three-dimensional disturbances in a compressible boundary layer

28

2005

A primer on noise-induced transitions in applied dynamical systems

27

2018

Maximal sensitive dependence and the optimal path to epidemic extinction

26

2011

Coherent pattern prediction in swarms of delay-coupled agents

25

2012

Extinction pathways and outbreak vulnerability in a stochastic Ebola model

21

2017

Escape rates in a stochastic environment with multiple scales

20

2009

Herbivory and stoichiometric feedbacks to primary production

15

2015

Noise, bifurcations, and modeling of interacting particle systems

12

2011

Predicting unobserved exposures from seasonal epidemic data

11

2013

Small and adrift with self-control: using the environment to improve autonomy

9

2018

Analysis and control of pre-extinction dynamics in stochastic populations

9

2014

Seasonal forcing in stochastic epidemiology models

8

2018

No Pitches / Articles Found

“We have to be very careful when we go to release the social distancing and the other mitigation policies that have been put into place. If the disease is still in the community and there is still plenty of susceptible individuals, which there will be, if you just openly release all of these mitigation policies, then the disease will take off again.”

- Media Invited to Ask Questions - COVID-19 Testing, Drug Discovery, Infectiousness, and more

“The recovery rate provides a measure of how long it takes an individual who has been infected to recovery from the disease and becomes healthy again. Those two parameters are very important to understanding the spread of disease, both just in the real world but also, we need those parameters in our mathematical models to make good quantitative predictions.”

- Media Invited to Ask Questions - COVID-19 Testing, Drug Discovery, Infectiousness, and more

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.0751