Fatima Husain, Ph.D.

Fatima Husain, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Professor

Expertise: AuditorySpeechTinnitusNeuroimaging

Throughout her career, Dr. Husain has focused on auditory, speech, and language processing in the brain using neuroimaging (fMRI) and computational modeling techniques. She recently expanded her research to include the study of disorders such as tinnitus (ringing in the ear) typically associated with hearing loss.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

Obsessive-Compulsive Symptoms and Sound Sensitivities: Comparing Misophonia and Hyperacusis

2023

An Inverse Relationship Between Gray Matter Volume and Speech-in-Noise Performance in Tinnitus Patients with Normal Hearing Sensitivity

2023

Tinnitus profile and speech in noise performance in military and non-military individuals: A comparative study

2023

Speech in noise performance in individuals with misophonia and hyperacusis using behavioral and auditory brainstem response

2023

An examination of the reliability of seed-to-seed resting state functional connectivity in tinnitus patients

2023

Treatment of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Alleviates Tinnitus-Related Distress Among Veterans: A Pilot Study

1

2022

Invariant structural and functional brain regions associated with tinnitus: A meta-analysis

2022

Evaluating the Efficacy of a Smartphone App for Tinnitus Relief Using Behavioral and Brain Imaging Measures

2022

An online survey study of the association between tinnitus and hyperacusis using validated questionnaires

2

2022

Inhibitory control and value-directed strategic attention in persons with mild age-related hearing loss

2022

Comparison of otoacoustic emissions in tinnitus and hyperacusis in adults with normal hearing sensitivity

1

2022

14 Navigating Future Directions in Tinnitus Treatment

2022

Evaluating the efficacy of hearing aids for tinnitus therapy–A Positron emission tomography study

6

2022

Tinnitus treatment: clinical protocols

6

2022

A large-scale diffusion imaging study of tinnitus and hearing loss

12

2021

Slow Cortical Waves through Cyclicity Analysis

2

2021

Emotion Processing in Adults With Hearing Loss as Revealed by Task-and Rest-Based fMRI

2021

Automated, objective method of assessing tinnitus condition

2021

Salience, emotion, and attention: the neural networks underlying tinnitus distress revealed using music and rest

13

2021

Cognitive flexibility and inhibition in individuals with age-related hearing loss

7

2021

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07856