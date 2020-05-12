Gilberto Montibeller is a Full Professor of Management Science at Loughborough University (UK) and a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Southern California (USA). He joined Loughborough in 2015 after spending a decade as a tenured faculty in the Department of Management at the London School of Economics. He has taken senior management roles at Loughborough University, as Associate Dean for Enterprise and Head of the Management Science and Operations Group. He has a BSc in Electrical Engineering (UFSC), MSc in Engineering Economic Analysis (UFSC) and PhD in Engineering Economic Analysis (UFSC/Univ. of Strathclyde). After his doctorate, he continued his studies as a pos-doc research fellow in Management Science at the University of Strathclyde. Prof Montibeller is an expert on strategic risk and decision analysis. His main areas of application are global health prioritisations and health risk management, having led projects for the World Health Organization, Pan-American Health Organization, UK Department for Environment, Health and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), UK Department of Health, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), USAID, among others. He is Associate Editor of the Informs Decision Analysis journal and has served as area editor of the Journal of Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis. He has published widely in top journals in decision sciences. The quality of his research has been recognised by best publications awards from the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (Informs), the Society for Risk Analysis, and the International Society on Multi-Criteria Decision Making. He has been a visiting scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA, Austria), and CNRS Lamsade at Paris Dauphine University (France). He is a visiting professor at the University of Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Adjunct Professor at the Hertie School of Government (Germany) and IE Business School (Spain). Prof Montibeller has extensive experience with executive education over more than 20 years, having taught courses at the LSE executive schools (UK), LSE corporate education (UK), Warwick Business School (UK), Hertie School of Government (Germany) and IE Business School (Spain).
Lurking within every Premier League statement about ‘Project Restart’ is a supposedly comforting reference to their “priority” of health and safety.
“Epidemiologists have been driving policy, which is great, but we need to know other impacts beyond the number of people infected and the care they need. There is a lot of science, such as risk analysis, that hasn’t been included in this debate."
“Covid-19 is a classic example of a high perceived risk. Any policy has to deal with both perceived and actual risk and understand why people are feeling afraid. “You cannot open the economy and expect activity to resume at steady levels, because there
“There are a lot of parallels between health threats and security threats, like terrorism. And one thing we know about these kinds of threats is that the perceived risk is very high. Both because it is dreadful, the fear of dreadful consequences, but also because of the unknown caused by an emerging disease and so not only you have actual risks but also perceived risks that play a role and while you can manage actual risks, we have to just try to also manage those passive risks”
- How COVID Changed Healthcare: Newswise Live Expert Panel May 21, 2020
“The health capabilities of the current system, the American system, the Western European system is mainly focused on chronic diseases and I think we could learn from the mediator on how to be prepared against infectious diseases. Pandemics, endemics, and everything that capacity planning can provide us. So that’s the second issue.”
- How COVID Changed Healthcare: Newswise Live Expert Panel May 21, 2020