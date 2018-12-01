Gloria Mark is Professor of Informatics at the University of California, Irvine. She received her PhD from Columbia University in psychology. She has been a visiting senior researcher at Microsoft Research since 2012. Her primary research interest is in understanding the impact of digital media on people's lives and she is best known for her work in studying people's multitasking, mood and behavior while using digital media in real world environments. She has published over 150 papers in the top journals and conferences in the fields of human-computer interactions (HCI) and Computer-supported cooperative work (CSCW) and is author of the book Multitasking in the Digital Age. She was inducted into the ACM SIGCHI Academy in 2017 in recognition for her contribution in HCI. She has been a Fulbright scholar and has received an NSF Career grant. Her work has been recognized outside of academia: she has been invited to present her work at SXSW and the Aspen Ideas Festival and her work on multitasking has appeared in the popular media, e.g. New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NPR, The Atlantic, the BBC, and many others. She was general co-chair of the ACM CHI 2017 conference, was papers chair of ACM CSCW 2012 and ACM CSCW 2006, and currently serves as Associate Editor of the ACM TOCHI and Human-Computer Interaction journals.
Title
Cited By
Year
" Constant, constant, multi-tasking craziness" managing multiple working spheres
936
2004
The cost of interrupted work: more speed and stress
763
2008
No task left behind? Examining the nature of fragmented work
697
2005
A vision for technology-mediated support for public participation & assistance in mass emergencies & disasters
470
2010
The human infrastructure of cyberinfrastructure
364
2006
Why distance matters: effects on cooperation, persuasion and deception
363
2002
" A pace not dictated by electrons" an empirical study of work without email
289
2012
Extreme collaboration
228
2002
Meeting at the desktop: An empirical study of virtually collocated teams
208
1999
Boundary objects in design: An ecological view of design artifacts
193
2007
Email duration, batching and self-interruption: Patterns of email use on productivity and stress
165
2016
Why do I keep interrupting myself? Environment, habit and self-interruption
163
2011
Managing currents of work: Multi-tasking among multiple collaborations
159
2005
Stress and multitasking in everyday college life: an empirical study of online activity
150
2014
Conventions and commitments in distributed CSCW groups
146
2002
Resilience in collaboration: Technology as a resource for new patterns of action
139
2008
Bored mondays and focused afternoons: the rhythm of attention and online activity in the workplace
136
2014
Personality and Internet usage: A large-scale representative study of young adults
125
2014
Social conventions in computermediated communication: A comparison of three online shared virtual environments
111
2002
Introduction: Social media and collaborative systems for crisis management
109
2011