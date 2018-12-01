Gloria Mark, PhD

Gloria Mark, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Professor Informatics

Expertise: Information TechnologyEmail Interruptionshuman-computer interactionmulti-tasking

Gloria Mark is Professor of Informatics at the University of California, Irvine. She received her PhD from Columbia University in psychology. She has been a visiting senior researcher at Microsoft Research since 2012. Her primary research interest is in understanding the impact of digital media on people's lives and she is best known for her work in studying people's multitasking, mood and behavior while using digital media in real world environments. She has published over 150 papers in the top journals and conferences in the fields of human-computer interactions (HCI) and Computer-supported cooperative work (CSCW) and is author of the book Multitasking in the Digital Age. She was inducted into the ACM SIGCHI Academy in 2017 in recognition for her contribution in HCI. She has been a Fulbright scholar and has received an NSF Career grant. Her work has been recognized outside of academia: she has been invited to present her work at SXSW and the Aspen Ideas Festival and her work on multitasking has appeared in the popular media, e.g. New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NPR, The Atlantic, the BBC, and many others. She was general co-chair of the ACM CHI 2017 conference, was papers chair of ACM CSCW 2012 and ACM CSCW 2006, and currently serves as Associate Editor of the ACM TOCHI and Human-Computer Interaction journals.

Title

Cited By

Year

" Constant, constant, multi-tasking craziness" managing multiple working spheres

936

2004

The cost of interrupted work: more speed and stress

763

2008

No task left behind? Examining the nature of fragmented work

697

2005

A vision for technology-mediated support for public participation & assistance in mass emergencies & disasters

470

2010

The human infrastructure of cyberinfrastructure

364

2006

Why distance matters: effects on cooperation, persuasion and deception

363

2002

" A pace not dictated by electrons" an empirical study of work without email

289

2012

Extreme collaboration

228

2002

Meeting at the desktop: An empirical study of virtually collocated teams

208

1999

Boundary objects in design: An ecological view of design artifacts

193

2007

Email duration, batching and self-interruption: Patterns of email use on productivity and stress

165

2016

Why do I keep interrupting myself? Environment, habit and self-interruption

163

2011

Managing currents of work: Multi-tasking among multiple collaborations

159

2005

Stress and multitasking in everyday college life: an empirical study of online activity

150

2014

Conventions and commitments in distributed CSCW groups

146

2002

Resilience in collaboration: Technology as a resource for new patterns of action

139

2008

Bored mondays and focused afternoons: the rhythm of attention and online activity in the workplace

136

2014

Personality and Internet usage: A large-scale representative study of young adults

125

2014

Social conventions in computermediated communication: A comparison of three online shared virtual environments

111

2002

Introduction: Social media and collaborative systems for crisis management

109

2011

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08302