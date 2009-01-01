Dr. Hakki Erhan Sevil received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), and his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Izmir Institute of Technology. He had over 4 years of research experience at Izmir Institute of Technology, and he was a Visiting Researcher in Service Automation and Systems Analysis (Service d'Automatique et d'Analyse des Systemes - SAAS) Laboratory at Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) in 2009. Between 2009 and 2013, he was conducting research in Computer-Aided Control System Design Laboratory (CACSDL) and Autonomous Vehicles Laboratory (AVL) at UTA. Before joining University of West Florida (UWF) in 2018, he has worked as a Research Scientist in the Automation & Intelligent Systems Division at the University of Texas at Arlington Research Institute (UTARI) between 2014 and 2018. His research interests include robotics, guidance and navigation, fault detection and isolation, bio-inspired and evolutionary computational methods, and distributed behavior models for multi-agent systems. Dr. Sevil has authored/co-authored more than 45 journal and conference papers, and book chapters, and he has been involved in 10 funded projects as a researcher. Besides working on the funded projects as key personnel, Dr. Sevil also has been the PI and Co-PI of various internal and external projects, sponsored by agencies, including NSF, NASA, ARL, and ONR. His recent work includes resilient and intelligent robotic systems, cooperative multiagent systems, computer vision applications for mobile robots, and advanced guidance and navigation techniques Degrees & Institutions: Ph.D. Mechanical Engineering, University of Texas at Arlington M.S. Mechanical Engineering, Izmir Institute of Technology B.S. Mechanical Engineering, Izmir Institute of Technology