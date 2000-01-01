Howard J. Reddy is the vice president for the Division of University Advancement and serves as a member of the President’s Cabinet. In this role, Reddy provides executive leadership to the division, overseeing Development, Alumni Relations, UWF Foundation, UWF Historic Trust, Institutional Communications and WUWF Public Media. As president of UWF Foundation, Reddy oversees the Foundation’s endowment investment pool, which exceeds $120 million, and serves as the institution’s chief philanthropic officer. He also leads the efforts of UWF Historic Trust, which is dedicated to collecting, preserving and interpreting the history of Northwest Florida and includes management of properties in the Pensacola Historic District, the Pensacola Museum of Art and Arcadia Mill in Milton. Additionally, Reddy oversees WUWF Public Media, which creates, acquires and distributes audio and video content through broadcast, web and community outreach. Reddy was appointed as interim vice president for the Division of University Advancement in August 2017. During this time, he led the advancement team in closing the University’s historic 50th Anniversary Capital Campaign, which raised more than $64.7 million and included a number of historic gifts. Reddy previously served as assistant vice president for University Advancement and as the director of UWF’s Office of Community Engagement. He also served as a faculty member in both the music and theatre departments at UWF from 2012 to 2015. A former Fulbright Scholar, he is a graduate of the Sutherland School of Law at University College Dublin in Ireland and the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.