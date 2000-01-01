A graduate of The University of Texas at Austin (BBA), and the University of Houston (MBA and PhD degrees), Gilbert is a fellow in the U.S. Academy on Workplace Bullying, Mobbing, and Abuse. She is the author of How to Transform Bullies into Allies (Information Age Publishing, 2020). She assists companies in transforming their workplace by helping them recognize dysfunctional patterns and substituting them with compassionate behavior. Her focus on continuous learning and organizational proactivity is designed to overhaul toxic culture and create a welcoming workplace environment that is inclusive of all people. Her teaching and research emphases include diversity management, online education, and bullying prevention. She is a recipient of the State Farm Excellence Professorship, and the MTSU Outstanding Achievement in Instructional Technology award. Her articles on gender, online learning, diversity, race relations, and international business have been featured in journals like The Academy of Management Executive, Journal of Online Learning and Teaching, Journal of Business Education, Group and Organization Management, the Journal of Business Ethics, and as a case study ("Formally Shaming White Criminals") by Harvard Business School. Gilbert has been featured in Forbes, the Huffington Post, WalletHub, The Workplace Bullying Institute website, Men's Health, Game On® Business Talk Radio | VoiceAmerica™, WMOT radio, WGNS radio, The Tennessean, and The Daily Business Journal. She has recently served as a member of Tennessee Healthy Workplace Advocates, which worked toward passage of the Healthy Workplace Act in Tennessee, TACIR (Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations) Workplace Civility Work Group, the MTSU Non-violence Committee, and the Jones College of Business Professionalism Workgroup.