Janna Parker, PhD

James Madison University

Associate Professor, Marketing

Expertise: Digital Marketingsocial media marketingAdvertisingRetailing

With expertise in a variety of aspects of marketing and retailing, Parker teaches about digital platforms and the impact social media can have on someone's personal and professional brands. Originally starting her career in the political arena, she realized her favorite part of the job was the marking components of the campaigns. Volunteering and supporting nonprofit agencies is something Parker has always done and an easy fit for additional research. The social media research she has conducted about the blurred lines of work and personal social media use, and employer social media governance and employee social media use have landed in scholarly journals. 


Parker earned her bachelor's in history from California State University Sacramento, master's from Cameron University and her doctorate from Louisiana Tech. 

