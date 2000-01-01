Dr. Jennie Rosier is an associate professor of communication studies at James Madison University, director of the Relationships, Love, Happiness Project, host of the Love Matters podcast, and author of a textbook ("Love Talk"), the author of three popular press books ("The Who Does More War," “Make Love, Not Scrapbooks,” & “Finding the Love Guru in You"), and several digital workbooks.

As an expert in romantic and parent-child relationships, Rosier focuses much of her research, speaking, and writing endeavors on helping others create more realistic expectations while enhancing the communication skills needed to maintain these bonds including empathy, trauma-informed relational conflict, and attachment; often with an emphasis in interpersonal neurobiology.

Dr. Rosier received her doctorate from Purdue University, her master's from Auburn University and her bachelor’s from University of Maryland College Park; all of which focused on interpersonal communication.