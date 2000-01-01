Salvatore is teaching Research Methods; before arriving at JMU, she taught a much wider range of both graduate and undergraduate courses.

Salvatore’s research focuses on the psychology of intergroup relations and conflict, such as how to intervene to change intergroup perceptions and meta-perceptions; how stigmas tied to various social categorizations intersect; and how targets of social stigma navigate and manage it.

Salvatore earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology at Swarthmore College, a master's degree in Psychology at Princeton University and a doctorate in Psychology at Princeton University.