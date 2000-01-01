Jill Van Der Like, DNP, MSN, RNC is the Director of the Nursing Skills & Simulation Learning Center and an Assistant Professor of Clinical Practice. Dr. Van Der Like has been a registered nurse for 35 years, and a clinical instructor for fifteen of those years. She uses student-centered simulation instruction to improve the quality and safety in patient care, and interprofessional education and research for community health. She is active in the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, and Florida Nurses Association. She volunteers as the Student Nurses Association Advisor, and for the Pensacola Bay Area IMPACT 100. Dr. Van Der Like received her Associate of Science in Nursing-Registered Nurse degree at Pensacola State College, Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing at University of South Alabama, a National Certification Corporation certification for Inpatient Obstetrics, Master of Science in Nursing/Nursing Education at University of West Florida, and Doctor of Nursing Practice at University of Miami.