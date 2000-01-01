John Guo, PhD

John Guo, PhD

James Madison University

Associate Professor, Computer Information Systems and Business Analytics

Expertise: Computer Information ScienceInformation TechnologyBusiness AnalyticsCybersecuritymetaverse

Areas of expertise: 


    

  • Behavioral Cybersecurity
    • 

  • Social Media Innovation
    • 

  • Cross-Cultural Technology Adoption
    • 

  • Gamification
    • 

  • Sustainable IT
    • 



Guo teaches: Relational Database, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Innovative Technologies.


Guo’s research focuses on cybersecurity, social media, global/cross-cultural IT Penetration, Green IT, and technology adoption.


Guo earned a bachelor's degree in International Marketing at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, a master's degree in Operations Management & Information Systems at Northern Illinois University and a doctorate in Business Information Technology at Mississippi State University.

"Some of the straightforward selling points of digital kids are: easy to conceive, no physical pain or medical risk of giving birth, low maintenance, and less taxing," said John Guo, a professor of computing information systems at James Madison University

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07993