Areas of expertise:
Guo teaches: Relational Database, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Innovative Technologies.
Guo’s research focuses on cybersecurity, social media, global/cross-cultural IT Penetration, Green IT, and technology adoption.
Guo earned a bachelor's degree in International Marketing at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, a master's degree in Operations Management & Information Systems at Northern Illinois University and a doctorate in Business Information Technology at Mississippi State University.
"Some of the straightforward selling points of digital kids are: easy to conceive, no physical pain or medical risk of giving birth, low maintenance, and less taxing," said John Guo, a professor of computing information systems at James Madison University