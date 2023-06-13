Dr. John Kosciulek has extensive research, teaching, and clinical experience in rehabilitation counseling and disability studies. He has conducted programs of research in the areas of family adaptation to disability, career development of people with disabilities, consumer-direction in rehabilitation service delivery and policy development, and rehabilitation counseling theory development. Dr. Kosciulek is currently conducting research on the social determinants of health among people with disabilities, bioethics and disability, and transition from school to work and adult life of youth with disabilities. He developed expertise in research ethics while serving extensively on the Michigan State University Social Science, Behavioral, and Education Institutional Review Board. At UIUC, Dr. Kosciulek serves as Director of the Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling Program, Chair of the Department of Kinesiology & Community Health Education Policy Committee, and on the Graduate College Executive Committee (GCEC) and General Education Board (GEB). He has advanced knowledge of Council on Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) having directed both masters and doctoral CACREP accredited programs at Michigan State University. Dr. Kosciulek has been successful in securing and effectively managing U.S. Department of Education, Rehabilitation Services Administration, Masters Rehabilitation Counseling Training Grants continuously from 2003-2019. He was a Fellow in the Committee on Institutional Cooperation (CIC) Academic Leadership Program (2007-2008). From 2001-2006 he served as Co-Editor of the professional, refereed journal Rehabilitation Education. He also served on the Executive Council of the American Rehabilitation Counseling Association from 1999-2002. Dr. Kosciulek was selected as a 1999 Mary E. Switzer Memorial Scholar by the National Rehabilitation Association. He has published over 100 refereed journal articles, books, and research monographs and has presented his research to a variety of state, national, and international professional groups.