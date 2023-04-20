Dr. Lewin completed his undergraduate and medical school education at Harvard followed by residency and breast imaging fellowship at the University of Colorado. He remained in Colorado since then, working successfully in both academic and private practice settings. His research accomplishments include the first clinical trial of digital mammography for screening and the development and first clinical demonstration of dual-energy contrast-enhanced mammography. He has served on many national radiology bodies including ACR’s ACRIN Working Group on Digital Mammography, its Breast MRI Lexicon Working Group and its Contrast Mammography BI-RADS Group. He is currently the Vice President for the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) and will be serving as SBI President in 2022. Education & Training: MD-Harvard (1990) MS-University of Rochester, Electrical Engineering (1986) AB-Harvard, Physics (1982) Professional Service: Society of Breast Imaging President (2022-2023)