Kush’s research focuses on improving statistical methods and research designs for the social sciences. He works closely alongside substantive researchers in the areas of educational and behavioral interventions and measurement related to social, emotional and behavioral assessments.
Kush earned a bachelor's degree in psychology at Syracuse University and a doctorate in Educational Psychology - Research, Statistics, and Evaluation, at University of Virginia.
More information about Kush can be found on his website.
"Even before the pandemic, teacher well-being was a major concern for school leaders. Our results demonstrate just how stressful the pandemic has been for teachers, especially those who are female and those who taught remotely."
- Teachers reported significantly higher rates of anxiety than other workers during the pandemic