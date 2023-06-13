Dr. Leonardis earned a BS in Exercise Science from Salisbury University, an MS in Exercise Science from East Carolina University, and a PhD in Kinesiology from the University of Michigan. After the completion of his doctoral studies, Dr. Leonardis completed a postdoctoral fellowship in rehabilitation engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Dr. Leonardis’s research program studies the intricate relationship between shoulder structure and function using innovative biomechanical, neuromuscular, and musculoskeletal imaging techniques. Ultimately, Dr. Leonardis aims to develop novel, evidence-based interventions for the prevention, early detection, and treatment of upper extremity pain and pathologies across the life span, with a particular interest in manual wheelchair users and individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer.