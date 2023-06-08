Dr. Woolf’s research focuses on the role of sport in human development and augmentation. In particular, he is interested in the nexus between sport and health and how the management of sport may promote positive, and prevent negative, health and wellness outcomes. In his research, he strives to understand the issues that enable sport to be a positive transformative experience that promotes health and wellbeing and avoids negative behaviors such as the use and abuse of drugs. To achieve this, he adopts a critical perspective to explore and challenge the assumptions that pervade sport, with the goal to then prescribe policies and practices that better enable sport to deliver on its promise as a true benefit to society. His work has been previously supported by the World Anti-Doping Agency.