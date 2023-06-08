Justin Aronoff, Ph.D.

Justin Aronoff, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Associate Professor

Expertise: Cochlear Implantsbilateral implantation

Professor Aronoff’s research focuses on cochlear implants, with particular interest in bilateral implantation. His work examines how information is combined across the ears and how to divide information between two ears for optimal cochlear implant performance. He developed special software that enables him to create custom processors for cochlear implants, and co-developed a new test to assess whether the processors increase spectral resolution, a key requirement for improving the ability to understand speech in noisy environments.

