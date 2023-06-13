K. Andrew R. Richards is an associate professor of physical education and children’s physical activity. He studied physical education at Springfield College before completing his master’s and doctoral degrees at Purdue University. He remained at Purdue University for a post-doctoral research appointment in the Center for Instructional Excellence before faculty stints at Northern Illinois University and the University of Alabama. Richards scholarship focuses on the recruitment, education and ongoing socialization of physical education teachers. His focus on teacher socialization has extended to examine the socialization of physical education teacher education (PETE) graduate students and faculty members. He also coordinates and conducts research on physical activity programs that seek to promote social and emotional learning, primarily through the teaching personal and social responsibility (TPSR) model.