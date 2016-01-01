Dr. Kara L. Watts, Associate Professor of Urology, joined the urology faculty at Montefiore in 2016. She completed a fellowship in Quality and Performance Improvement in Healthcare and an extended observership in focal ablation for prostate cancer in the UK. She serves as the Director of Quality Assurance and Improvement for the Department of Urology and leads the prostate cancer screening program.

Dr. Watts' clinical practice focuses on BPH, endourology, and prostate cancer detection and ablation. She also offers image-guided focal ablation for localized prostate cancer. She has a particular interest in active surveillance of prostate cancer and incorporating imaging modalities, particularly MRI imaging, into the diagnosis and treatment of localized prostate cancer.

Dr. Watts has numerous peer-reviewed publications, written several book chapters and co-edited a textbook. She has presented both nationally and internationally at various conferences and with the AUA regarding her work on quality improvement in healthcare and active surveillance and focal ablation in prostate cancer. She is involved in several national and international committees and editorial boards, including the AUA Quality Improvement and Patient Safety Committee, the Prostate Cancer Active Surveillance Research Initiative Advisory Committee, and the Urology Times Editorial Board.