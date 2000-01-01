Dr. Katherine Whitaker earned a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, where her dissertation involved in situ characterization of the kinetic stability and thermodynamic properties of vapor-deposited organic glasses. She has taught classes in general chemistry and physical chemistry, and also a first year experience course. Degrees & Institutions: Ph.D. Physical Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Madison B.S. Chemistry, Stonehill College B.A. Mathematics, Stonehill College Current Courses: CHM 2045 General Chemistry I CHM 2045L General Chemistry I Lab CHM 2046L General Chemistry II Lab Publications: Whitaker, K. R.; Tylinski, M.; Ahrenberg, M.; Schick, C.; Ediger, M. D. Kinetic Stability and Heat Capacity of Vapor-Deposited Glasses of o-Terphenyl. The Journal of Chemical Physics 2015, 143 (8), 084511.