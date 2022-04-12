Ken Rutherford is Professor of Political Science. He holds a Ph.D. in Government from Georgetown University, and B.A. and MBA degrees from the University of Colorado, where he was inducted into its Hall for Distinguished alumni. He has served as the Director of JMU’s Center for International Stabilization and Recovery, a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mauritania (1987-1989), an UNHCR Emergency Refugee Coordinator in Senegal (1989), a humanitarian emergency relief officer in northern Kenya and Somalia (1993), and as a Fulbright Scholar in Jordan (2005).
Dr. Rutherford has delivered presentations in nearly 40 countries and has published in numerous academic and policy journals, including the Journal of International Law and Policy, World Politics and the Journal of International Politics. He has published five books:
Dr. Rutherford teaches courses on International Law, International Laws of War, Global Disability Rights, Stability and Recovery Operations, and Global Politics
“This is going to legitimize the use of land mines, if militaries see that they’re effective,” said Ken Rutherford, a political science professor at James Madison University who is both an expert on such weapons and a survivor of a land mine blast in Soma