Dr. Crutchfield, a nationally known expert on concussions and traumatic brain injury, directs LifeBridge Health’s Comprehensive Sports Concussion Program. He has served as an independent neurologist for many professional sports leagues and is board certified in psychiatry and neurology. He is a faculty appointee at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is a researcher and consultant to the U.S. military regarding the effects of traumatic brain injuries.