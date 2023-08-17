Dr. Koo is an associate professor of urology at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. He maintains an active multidisciplinary research program supported by the National Institutes of Health studying the pathophysiology of urinary stone disease. He also leads clinical trials evaluating new technologies that can enhance surgical outcomes and patient safety during endoscopic surgery. He participates in the clinical education of students, residents, and fellows, and conducts research in surgical simulation and education science. A frequent contributor to the medical press, Dr. Koo is an editorial board member of prominent medical journals and serves on numerous committees and advisory councils of the American Urological Association, Endourological Society, and American College of Surgeons. He is also a national leader in health policy and advocacy and was previously a fellow at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.