(Un) tangled: Exploring the asymmetric coevolution of new venture capital firms’ reputation and status 82 2015

Which of these things are not like the others? Comparing the rational, emotional, and moral aspects of reputation, status, celebrity, and stigma 31 2019

Waiting to inhale: Reducing stigma in the medical cannabis industry 23 2020

The effects of university technology commercialization practices on licensing income-a comparative study 2 2004

Who needs a shrink when you have BusinessWeek? Using content analysis to get inside the heads of Entrepreneurs, VCs and other market participants 2 0

Dancing with Giants: How Small Women- and Minority-Owned Firms Use Soft Power to Manage Asymmetric Relationships with Larger Partners 1 2020

Waiting to Inhale: How Medical Cannabis Entrepreneurs are Destigmatizing their Industry 1 2016

Making Space for Emotions: Empathy, Contagion, and Legitimacy’s Double-Edged Sword 0 2021

REGIONAL STIGMA OF FAILURE AND RISK TAKING AMONG ENTREPRENEURS (SUMMARY) 0 2017

WAITING TO INHALE: HOW MEDICAL CANNABIS ENTREPRENEURS ARE DESTIGMATIZING THEIR INDUSTRY (SUMMARY) 0 2016

WEED, WORDS AND WINNING: ENTREPRENEURIAL STORYTELLING IN A STIGMATIZED INDUSTRY. 0 2016

Dazed and Confused: Regulatory Heterogeneity and Enduring Contestation in the Marijuana Industry 0 2016

Entrepreneurship in Stigma: in Search of Audience Support in the Medical Cannabis Industry 0 2015

Who needs a shrink when you have Businessweek? 0 2014

Chicken or EGG: Exploring the coevolution of VC firm reputation and status 0 2014

Dancing with Giants: How Small Firms Manage Asymmetric Relationships with Larger Partners 0 2013

This is Our Story: Social Entrepreneurs' Use of Storytelling for Resource Acquisition 0 2012

Who needs a shrink when you have Businessweek? 0 0