With expertise in human resources and employment law, Laura Leduc can answer various human resources questions. She also researches how individual differences, such as personality traits and values, impact workplace outcomes.
Leduc received her doctorate from the University of Iowa, her master's from the University of South Carolina, her bachelor's from Florida State University, and her associate's from St. Petersburg Junior College.
"We have to find ways to get around our unconscious biases in order to hire the best people," Leduc said.
07-Jul-2023 06:00:09 AM EDT