Laura Mattie, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Associate Professor

Expertise: Communicative Developmentneurogenetic diseaseDown SyndromeFragile-X SyndromeWilliams Syndrome

Dr. Mattie's research focuses on early social, cognitive, and communicative development in infants and young children with neurogenetic disorders (e.g., Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Williams syndrome) and autism spectrum disorders. Her work examines syndrome-specific patterns of early development and developmental trajectories.

Joint engagement and early language abilities in young children with Down syndrome.

2023

Perspectives on adaptive functioning and intellectual functioning measures for intellectual disabilities behavioral research

2023

It takes a community: How environmental systems construct (in) competence in autistic peer interactions

1

2023

Using the Social Skills Improvement System (SSiS) Rating Scales to assess social skills in youth with Down syndrome

2023

Early communication development in infants and toddlers with Fragile X syndrome

1

2022

Inclusion of Individuals With Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Norm-Referenced Language Assessments

2022

Capturing cognitive and behavioral variability among individuals with Down syndrome: a latent profile analysis

15

2021

The FMR1 Premutation Phenotype and Mother-Youth Synchrony in Fragile X Syndrome

1

2021

Neurogenetic Disorders: Exploring the Role of Context and Communication Partners

2021

Characterizing the richness of maternal input for word learning in neurogenetic disorders

3

2021

Translational Research and Clinical Implications Regarding Communication Outcomes in Neurogenetic Disorders

2021

Down syndrome and autism spectrum disorder dual diagnosis: important considerations for speech-language pathologists

7

2021

Opportunities, barriers, and recommendations in down syndrome research.

2021

Resúmenes al Español

2021

Communication and language interventions for children with Down syndrome

2

2020

Opportunities, barriers, and recommendations in Down syndrome research

31

2020

Autism Spectrum Disorder-Associated Behavior in Infants with Down Syndrome

2020

Autism spectrum disorder-associated behaviour in infants with down syndrome

5

2020

Communicative use of triadic eye gaze in children with Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, and other intellectual and developmental disabilities

6

2019

Characteristics associated with autism spectrum disorder risk in individuals with Down syndrome

30

2019

