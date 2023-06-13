Laura A. Rice, PhD, MPT, ATP is an Associate Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health at the University of Illinois and Interim Director of the Master of Public Health and Master of Health Administration Programs. Her research focuses on management of secondary impairments associated with physical disabilities and increasing quality of life and community participation. In addition, Dr. Rice is interested in the development of outcome measures to evaluate functional mobility skills. Dr. Rice also remains active as a Seating and Mobility Specialist. She received her PhD in Rehabilitation Science and Technology from the University of Pittsburgh in 2010 under the direction of Michael Boninger and a M.S. in Physical Therapy and B.S. in Health Sciences from Duquesne University in 2004 and 2003 respectively.