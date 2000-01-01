Dr. Ricciardelli is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Social Work. She has professional experience working with Department of Juvenile Justice-involved youth and their families; youth diagnosed with Serious Emotional Disturbance in the school setting; adults with Intellectual/ Developmental Disabilities in the community setting; and experience in the renal dialysis setting. She is experienced in program evaluation and policy practice. Her primary research agenda focuses on criminal justice/ death penalty policy, disability policy, and their intersection. Dr. Ricciardelli has presented her research at various national conferences and has served as a guest speaker for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Degrees & Institutions: Dr. Ricciardelli earned an undergraduate degree in philosophy, a Master of Social Work, and PhD in Social Work, all from the University of Georgia. Publications: Books and Edited Volumes Ricciardelli, L.A. (Ed.). (2020). Social work, criminal justice, and the death penalty. New York, NY: Oxford University Press. Ginsberg, L.H., Larrison, C.R., Nackerud, L., Barner, J.R., & Ricciardelli, L.A. (2019). Social Work and science in the 21st Century. New York, NY: Oxford University Press. Book Reviews Gould, J.B. & Pagni Barak, M. (2020). A book review of capital defense: Inside the lives of America's death penalty lawyers. New York, NY: NYU Press. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/1051 1253.2020.1764994 Encyclopedia Entries Ricciardelli, L.A. & Nackerud, L. (2014). Maine. In SAGE Encyclopedia of World Poverty: SAGE Publications, Inc. Refereed Journal Articles Ricciardelli, L.A., Quinn, A., & Nackerud, L. (2020). The criminalization of immigration and intellectual disability in the United States: A mixed methods approach to exploring forced exclusion. Critical Social Work, 21 (2), 19-40. https://ojs.uwindsor.ca/index.php/csw/article/view/6462/5180 Ricciardelli, L.A., McGarity, S., & Nackerud, L. (2020). Social work education and the recognition of rights in the digital tech age: Implications for professional identity. Social Work Education, 1-15. https://doi.org/10.1080/02615479.2020.1805427 Ricciardelli, L.A., Quinn, A., & Nackerud, L. (2020). “Human Behavior and the Social Media Environment”: Exploring group differences in social media attitudes and knowledge. Social Work Education, 1-19. https://doi.org/10.1080/02615479.2019.1710125 Ricciardelli, L.A., Nackerud, L., Quinn, A., Sewell, M., & Casiano, B. (2020). Social media use, attitudes, and knowledge among social work students: Ethical implications for the social work profession. Social Sciences & Humanities Open 2(1), 1- 9. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ssaho. 2019. 100008 Ricciardelli, L.A., Nackerud, L., Cochrane, K., Sims, I., Crawford, L., & Taylor, D. (2019). A snapshot of immigration court at Stewart Detention Center: How social workers can advocate & advance social justice efforts in the United States. Critical Social Work, 20 (1), 46-65. https://ojs.scholarsportal.info/ windsor/index.php/csw/ issue/view/560 Ricciardelli, L.A. & Jaskyte, K. (2019). A value-critical policy analysis of Georgia’s beyond a reasonable doubt standard of proof of intellectual disability. Journal of Disability Policy Studies, 30 (1), 56-64. Ricciardelli, L.A. & Laws, C.B. (2019). Using social work values and ethics to enhance social inclusion in post-secondary education: A value-critical approach. Journal of Social Work Values and Ethics, 16(1), 39-52. https://jswve.org/download/spring2019/articles16-1/39-Social-Inclusion-in-Post- Secondary-Education-16-1-JSWVE-Spring-2019.pdf Ricciardelli, L.A. (2019). The case of intellectual disability vs. the death penalty: A Foucauldian analysis of Georgia’s beyond a reasonable doubt standard of proof. Critical Disability Discourses, 9. https://cdd.journals.yorku.ca/index. php/cdd/article/view/39747/35998 Ricciardelli, L.A. & Ayres, K. (2016). The execution of Warren Lee Hill: The standard of proof of intellectual disability in Georgia. Journal of Disability Policy Studies, 27(3) 158 –167. https://doi.org/10.1177/1044207316637546 Caplan, M. & Ricciardelli, L. A. (2016). Institutionalizing neoliberalism: 21st Century capitalism, market sprawl and implications for social policy. Poverty & Public Policy, 8(1), 20-38. https://doi.org/10.1002/pop4.128