Mace Bentley, Ph.D.

James Madison University

Professor, Geography

Expertise: Natural ScienceClimate ChangeGeographyWeather

Bentley is a geographer who has teaching and research interests in weather-societal interactions and critical physical geography. This interdisciplinary research examines issues surrounding human-land-atmosphere interactions and works to untangle their complex, critical relationships.

Given the breadth of subjects found under the umbrella of geography, Bentley enjoys teaching a wide range of courses from climate change to understanding human cognition and environmental perception through film.

Bentley has plenty of media experience, having been a forecast meteorologist at The Weather Channel in Atlanta.


Bentley has a doctorate in geography from the University of Georgia, a master's degree in geography from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and bachelors degrees in geography and mathematics from Northern Kentucky University.

