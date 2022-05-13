Mahka Moeen’s research focuses on how firms and entrepreneurs create and enter nascent industries. In studying the co-evolution of entrepreneurial firms and nascent industries, she is particularly in strategies that firms undertake during early industry stages and even prior to the first ever commercialization within an industry context. She has studied these questions within the agricultural biotechnology, bio-pharmaceutical and drone industries. Her research has been published in Organization Science, Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal, Strategic Management Journal and Strategy Science. Dr. Moeen is the recipient of the 2017 Emerging Scholar Award in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the Industry Studies Association and the the 2016 Kauffman Junior Faculty Fellowship. Her doctoral dissertation was recognized by the Kauffman Foundation dissertation fellowship, the Academy of Management’s Technology and Innovation Management division, the Industry Studies Association and the Strategy Research Foundation dissertation scholarship. She serves on the editorial boards of the Strategic Management Journal and Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal. Dr. Moeen teaches courses in strategic management. She received her PhD in strategy and entrepreneurship from the University of Maryland, her MBA from the Sharif University of Technology’s Graduate School of Management and Economics and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tehran.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Standing on the parent’s shoulder or in its shadow? Alliance partner overlap between employee spinouts and their parents
|
2022
|
Zooming in or zooming out: Entrants' product portfolios in the nascent drone industry
|
1
|
2022
|
Leveraging private enterprise: Incubation of new industries to address the public sector’s mission-oriented grand challenges
|
6
|
2021
|
Building industries by building knowledge: Uncertainty reduction over industry milestones
|
29
|
2020
|
How do pre‐entrants to the industry incubation stage choose between alliances and acquisitions for technical capabilities and specialized complementary assets?
|
27
|
2020
|
Entry strategy for nascent industries: Introduction to a virtual special issue
|
10
|
2018
|
Athena's birth: Triggers, actors, and actions preceding industry inception
|
50
|
2017
|
Entry into nascent industries: Disentangling a firm's capability portfolio at the time of investment versus market entry
|
78
|
2017
|
Incubation of an industry: Heterogeneous knowledge bases and modes of value capture
|
145
|
2017
|
A two-sided matching approach for partner selection and assessing complementarities in partners’ attributes in inter-firm alliances
|
166
|
2016
|
Entrepreneurial startups (de novo), diversifying entrants (de alio) and incumbent firms
|
5
|
2015
|
Historicism and industry emergence: Industry knowledge from pre-emergence to stylized fact
|
39
|
2014
|
Supply portfolio concentration in outsourced knowledge-based services
|
52
|
2013
|
Reconfiguration strategies, entrepreneurial entry and incubation of nascent industries: Three essays
|
3
|
2013