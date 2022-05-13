Mahka Moeen’s research focuses on how firms and entrepreneurs create and enter nascent industries. In studying the co-evolution of entrepreneurial firms and nascent industries, she is particularly in strategies that firms undertake during early industry stages and even prior to the first ever commercialization within an industry context. She has studied these questions within the agricultural biotechnology, bio-pharmaceutical and drone industries. Her research has been published in Organization Science, Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal, Strategic Management Journal and Strategy Science. Dr. Moeen is the recipient of the 2017 Emerging Scholar Award in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the Industry Studies Association and the the 2016 Kauffman Junior Faculty Fellowship. Her doctoral dissertation was recognized by the Kauffman Foundation dissertation fellowship, the Academy of Management’s Technology and Innovation Management division, the Industry Studies Association and the Strategy Research Foundation dissertation scholarship. She serves on the editorial boards of the Strategic Management Journal and Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal. Dr. Moeen teaches courses in strategic management. She received her PhD in strategy and entrepreneurship from the University of Maryland, her MBA from the Sharif University of Technology’s Graduate School of Management and Economics and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tehran.