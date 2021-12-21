Manuel Hermosilla, PhD

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Assistant Professor

Expertise: MarketingInnovationEntreprenershipmicroeconomicseconomics of pharmaceuticalsHealth Careentertainment industry

Manuel Hermosilla (PhD in Marketing, Northwestern University) is an assistant professor of marketing at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is an applied micro-economist specializing in economics and quantitative marketing. 
Hermosilla has studied diverse aspects of new product innovation. In the context of the pharmaceutical industry, his research has shown that the potential for large profits does not ensure that pharmaceutical firms will attempt developing scientifically novel drugs, and that organizational pressure may lead to large pharmaceutical rushing to innovate new drugs at the expense of lower success rates. In the context of the film industry, his research has shown that Hollywood studios actively try to cater to Chinese audiences by the inclusion of key cultural elements of their appeal.

Title

Cited By

Year

Renegociación de concesiones en Chile

51

2009

Pharmaceutical profits and the social value of innovation

41

2014

Use of online recruitment strategies in a randomized trial of cancer survivors

34

2018

Market size and innovation: The intermediary role of technology licensing

21

2018

Can emerging markets tilt global product design? Impacts of Chinese colorism on Hollywood castings

10

2018

Rushed innovation: Evidence from drug licensing

7

2021

Expected profits and the scientific novelty of innovation

6

2020

Imperfect outsourcing of technological innovations

5

2015

Development and commercialization strategies for new technologies: An empirical study of pre-market licensing for drug innovation

5

2013

La Renegociación de Concesiones y la Nueva Ley

4

2008

Therapeutic Translation of Genomic Science: Opportunities and Limitations of GWAS

3

2018

Breakthrough or me-too? the impact of medicare part d on biotech innovation

3

2014

Healthcare crowd-out and resource allocation: Evidence from COVID-19 pandemic

2

2020

2. Therapeutic Translation of Genomic Science: Opportunities and Limitations of GWAS

2

2019

Search-and-Match in a Rush: Investigating Reactive Licensing in the Pharmaceutical Industry

2

2018

Structural Models of the Prescription Drug Market

1

2019

Prospective adverse event risk evaluation in clinical trials

0

2021

New Medicines for Serious Diseases: The Case of the FDA’s Breakthrough Designation

0

2020

Therapeutic Translation in the Wake of the Genome

0

2017

Scientific Support for Genetically-Targeted Therapies: Investigating the Hypothesis of Technological Hype

0

2016

