Manuel Hermosilla (PhD in Marketing, Northwestern University) is an assistant professor of marketing at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is an applied micro-economist specializing in economics and quantitative marketing. Hermosilla has studied diverse aspects of new product innovation. In the context of the pharmaceutical industry, his research has shown that the potential for large profits does not ensure that pharmaceutical firms will attempt developing scientifically novel drugs, and that organizational pressure may lead to large pharmaceutical rushing to innovate new drugs at the expense of lower success rates. In the context of the film industry, his research has shown that Hollywood studios actively try to cater to Chinese audiences by the inclusion of key cultural elements of their appeal.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Renegociación de concesiones en Chile
|
51
|
2009
|
Pharmaceutical profits and the social value of innovation
|
41
|
2014
|
Use of online recruitment strategies in a randomized trial of cancer survivors
|
34
|
2018
|
Market size and innovation: The intermediary role of technology licensing
|
21
|
2018
|
Can emerging markets tilt global product design? Impacts of Chinese colorism on Hollywood castings
|
10
|
2018
|
Rushed innovation: Evidence from drug licensing
|
7
|
2021
|
Expected profits and the scientific novelty of innovation
|
6
|
2020
|
Imperfect outsourcing of technological innovations
|
5
|
2015
|
Development and commercialization strategies for new technologies: An empirical study of pre-market licensing for drug innovation
|
5
|
2013
|
La Renegociación de Concesiones y la Nueva Ley
|
4
|
2008
|
Therapeutic Translation of Genomic Science: Opportunities and Limitations of GWAS
|
3
|
2018
|
Breakthrough or me-too? the impact of medicare part d on biotech innovation
|
3
|
2014
|
Healthcare crowd-out and resource allocation: Evidence from COVID-19 pandemic
|
2
|
2020
|
2. Therapeutic Translation of Genomic Science: Opportunities and Limitations of GWAS
|
2
|
2019
|
Search-and-Match in a Rush: Investigating Reactive Licensing in the Pharmaceutical Industry
|
2
|
2018
|
Structural Models of the Prescription Drug Market
|
1
|
2019
|
Prospective adverse event risk evaluation in clinical trials
|
0
|
2021
|
New Medicines for Serious Diseases: The Case of the FDA’s Breakthrough Designation
|
0
|
2020
|
Therapeutic Translation in the Wake of the Genome
|
0
|
2017
|
Scientific Support for Genetically-Targeted Therapies: Investigating the Hypothesis of Technological Hype
|
0
|
2016