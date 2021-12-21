Manuel Hermosilla (PhD in Marketing, Northwestern University) is an assistant professor of marketing at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is an applied micro-economist specializing in economics and quantitative marketing. Hermosilla has studied diverse aspects of new product innovation. In the context of the pharmaceutical industry, his research has shown that the potential for large profits does not ensure that pharmaceutical firms will attempt developing scientifically novel drugs, and that organizational pressure may lead to large pharmaceutical rushing to innovate new drugs at the expense of lower success rates. In the context of the film industry, his research has shown that Hollywood studios actively try to cater to Chinese audiences by the inclusion of key cultural elements of their appeal.