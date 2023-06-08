Marie Channell, Ph.D.

Marie Channell, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Associate Professor

Expertise: Language DevelopmentCognition and healthSocial-emotional DevelopmentDown SyndromeFragile-X Syn

Dr. Channell's research focuses on the development of language, cognition, and social-emotional skills in individuals with Down syndrome or other neurodevelopmental disorders associated with intellectual disability (e.g., fragile X syndrome; autism spectrum disorder), particularly during middle childhood and adolescence. Her questions are framed by how skills in these domains work together to influence everyday communication in individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07945