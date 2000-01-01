Sharifian addresses educational issues relating to children and teachers in area of armed conflict (their wellbeing and resilience strategies). In addition, she worked with children of undocumented Afghan immigrants, school girls in rural Tanzania and street children in Iran. She has several book chapters and article publications related to teacher training and children education.

Sharifian earned her bachelor's in counseling and psychology from Allameh Tabatabai' University, Tehran, Iran; master's in school counseling from University of Tehran, Tehran, Iran; and a doctorate in early childhood education from University at Buffalo, NY.