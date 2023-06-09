With his education and training in kinesiology, biomechanics, and adaptive sports medicine, Dr. Hanks’ research aims to determine the relationships among exercise and shoulder biomechanics, pain, and pathology in pediatric and adult manual wheelchair users. He is also interested in exploring physical activity, shoulder health, and community participation in student service members/Veterans who use manual wheelchairs for campus and community mobility. Dr. Hanks graduated with a B.S. in Athletic Training from the University of Michigan and an M.Ed. in Exercise Science and a Ph.D. in Kinesiology from Auburn University. He completed a three-year Postdoctoral Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a Certified Athletic Trainer with previous clinical experience working with youth, collegiate, and Paralympic athletes.