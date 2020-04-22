Mauro F. Guillén is the holder of the Zandman Endowed Professorship in International Management at the Wharton School. He served as Director of the Lauder Institute of Management & International Studies between 2007 and 2019. He received a Ph.D. in sociology from Yale University and a Doctorate in political economy from the University of Oviedo in his native Spain. He is a trustee of the Royal Foundation of Spain, known as the Fundación Princesa de Asturias, a member of the advisory board of the Escuela de Finanzas Aplicadas (Grupo Analistas), and serves on advisory groups at the World Economic Forum. He has won the Aspen Institute’s Faculty Pioneer Award. He is an Elected Fellow of the Sociological Research Association and of the Macro Organizational Behavior Society, a former Guggenheim and Fulbright Fellow and a Member in the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. In 2005 he won the IV Fundación Banco Herrero Prize, awarded annually to the best Spanish social scientist under the age of 40. He has delivered the Clarendon Lectures at Oxford University, the Otto Krause Memorial Lecture at the University of Johannesburg, and the Laurent Picard Distinguished Lecture at McGill University. He has received a Wharton MBA Core Teaching Award, a Wharton Graduate Association Teaching Award, a Wharton Teaching Commitment and Curricular Innovation Award, the Gulf Publishing Company Best Paper Award of the Academy of Management, the W. Richard Scott Best Paper Award of the American Sociological Association, the Gustavus Myers Center Award for Outstanding Book on Human Rights, and the President’s Book Award of the Social Science History Association. His current research deals with the internationalization of the firm, and with the impact of globalization on patterns of organization and on the diffusion of innovations and crises. His most recent books are The Architecture of Collapse: The Global System in the Twenty-First Century (2016), Global Turning Points (2012), and Emerging Markets Rule (2012). He is also the author or co-author of The New Multinationals (2010), Green Products (2011), Building a Global Bank: The Transformation of Banco Santander (2008), The Rise of Spanish Multinationals (2005), The Taylorized Beauty of the Mechanical (2006), The Limits of Convergence: Globalization and Organizational Change in Argentina, South Korea, and Spain (2001), Models of Management (1994), and The AIDS Disaster (1990).