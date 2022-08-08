Melissa Scanlan, JD, University of Wisconsin; MS environmental science & policy, UC-Berkeley

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Lynde B. Uihlein Endowed Chair in Water Policy and the Director of the Center for Water Policy at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Expertise: Natural resource lawClimate ChangeWater Policywater infrastructureDrinking WaterEnvironmental LawClean Water ActCooperatives

Prior to her academic career, Scanlan represented non-profit, community groups and tribal government clients in high-impact lawsuits, and shaped public policy in areas ranging from the Great Lakes Compact to enforcement and implementation of the Clean Water Act. Her academic policy work has included topics such as use of the Public Trust Doctrine, phosphorus runoff, water diversion from the Great Lakes and climate change effects on water. 

The Public Trust Doctrine: Regulatory Reform, Climate Disruption, and Unintended Consequences

2023

GREAT LAKES RESTORATION AND THE PUBLIC TRUST DOCTRINE: MILWAUKEE’S RESTORATION OBSTACLES AND OPPORTUNITIES

2022

Disadvantaged Communities, Water Justice & The Promise of The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

2022

Prosperity in the Fossil-Free Economy

2021

Prosperity in the Fossil-Free Economy: Cooperatives and the Design of Sustainable Businesses

1

2021

Climate risk is investment risk

10

2021

Climate Risk Is Investment Risk

2020

Droughts, floods, and scarcity on a climate-disrupted planet: understanding the legal challenges and opportunities for groundwater sustainability

13

2019

Law and Policy for a New Economy: Sustainable, Just, and Democratic

5

2017

The Role of the Courts in Guarding Against Privatization of Important Public Environmental Resources

8

2017

Climate change, system change, and the path forward

1

2017

Sustainable Sewage

2

2016

A comparative analysis of the public trust doctrine for managing water in the United States and India

6

2016

Adaptive Trading: Experimenting with Unlikely Partners

2

2014

Book Review of Environmental Protection in Multi-Layered Systems: Comparative Lessons from the Water Sector, Edited by Mariachiara Alberton and Francesco Palermo

2014

Blueprint for the Great Lakes Trial

2

2014

Shifting Sands: A Meta-Theory for Public Access and Private Property Along the Coast

2013

SOUTH CAROLINA LAW REVIEW

2013

Adaptive trading: experimenting with unlikely partners

9

2013

