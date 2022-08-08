Prior to her academic career, Scanlan represented non-profit, community groups and tribal government clients in high-impact lawsuits, and shaped public policy in areas ranging from the Great Lakes Compact to enforcement and implementation of the Clean Water Act. Her academic policy work has included topics such as use of the Public Trust Doctrine, phosphorus runoff, water diversion from the Great Lakes and climate change effects on water.
Title
Cited By
Year
The Public Trust Doctrine: Regulatory Reform, Climate Disruption, and Unintended Consequences
2023
GREAT LAKES RESTORATION AND THE PUBLIC TRUST DOCTRINE: MILWAUKEE’S RESTORATION OBSTACLES AND OPPORTUNITIES
2022
Disadvantaged Communities, Water Justice & The Promise of The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
2022
Prosperity in the Fossil-Free Economy
2021
Prosperity in the Fossil-Free Economy: Cooperatives and the Design of Sustainable Businesses
1
2021
1
2021
Climate risk is investment risk
10
2021
Climate Risk Is Investment Risk
2020
Droughts, floods, and scarcity on a climate-disrupted planet: understanding the legal challenges and opportunities for groundwater sustainability
13
2019
Law and Policy for a New Economy: Sustainable, Just, and Democratic
5
2017
The Role of the Courts in Guarding Against Privatization of Important Public Environmental Resources
8
2017
Climate change, system change, and the path forward
1
2017
Sustainable Sewage
2
2016
A comparative analysis of the public trust doctrine for managing water in the United States and India
6
2016
Adaptive Trading: Experimenting with Unlikely Partners
2
2014
Book Review of Environmental Protection in Multi-Layered Systems: Comparative Lessons from the Water Sector, Edited by Mariachiara Alberton and Francesco Palermo
2014
Blueprint for the Great Lakes Trial
2
2014
Shifting Sands: A Meta-Theory for Public Access and Private Property Along the Coast
2013
SOUTH CAROLINA LAW REVIEW
2013
Adaptive trading: experimenting with unlikely partners
9
2013
