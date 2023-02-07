Clinical psychologist Melynda Casement earned a PhD in clinical psychology and biopsychology from the University of Michigan. She previously worked at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Casement uses functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and laboratory experiments to study sleep and mental illness. As the director of the Oregon Sleep Lab at the University of Oregon, she is currently leading two studies looking at the relationship between sleep and adolescent and young adult mental health and alcohol use. The studies are funded by the National Institute of Mental Health (R01-MH126109) and National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (R01-AA029125). Casement has clinical expertise in the assessment and treatment of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia, and nightmares. She is a licensed psychologist and contributes to clinical supervision of psychology doctoral students. She also teaches classes on psychopathology, sleep, and cognitive-behavioral intervention.