Miki Sato earned a PhD in business administration from Temple University and earned master's degrees in business administration and sports administration from Ohio University. His primary line of research focuses on the role of sport in promoting well-being. He has conducted research in the contexts of participatory sport events, spectator sport events, and Olympic Games. He has also conducted research about the role of leisure-time physical activity in promoting health and well-being. Before joining UIUC, he taught 6 years at James Madison University in Virginia. Prior to entering academia, he worked for the sport and media industry for 10 years.