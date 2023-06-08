Miki Sato, Ph.D.

Miki Sato, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Sport in Well-BeingSpectator SportsLeisure And Health

Miki Sato earned a PhD in business administration from Temple University and earned master's degrees in business administration and sports administration from Ohio University. His primary line of research focuses on the role of sport in promoting well-being. He has conducted research in the contexts of participatory sport events, spectator sport events, and Olympic Games. He has also conducted research about the role of leisure-time physical activity in promoting health and well-being. Before joining UIUC, he taught 6 years at James Madison University in Virginia. Prior to entering academia, he worked for the sport and media industry for 10 years.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08082