Dr. Raj’s research focuses on using patient and clinician perspectives to improve healthcare quality. She uses mixed methods approaches to study ways of integrating caregivers into health care teams for older adults and patients with cancer with the goal of improving the quality of care for patients and supporting well-being among caregivers. For example, she examines the potential for health information technologies to support caregiver inclusion in health care visits. Her research also explores the ethical and social implications of these different health information technologies, including privacy and trust implications of health information sharing.