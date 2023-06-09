Dr. Naiman Khan received his BS Degree in Nutritional Sciences from Louisiana State University in 2006. This was followed by MS (2009) and PhD (2012) degrees in Nutritional Sciences at the University of Illinois. Following his PhD, he completed Postdoctoral Research training in Neurocognitive Kinesiology at the University of Illinois. He currently leads the Body Composition and Nutritional Neuroscience Laboratory. His research has taken a multidisciplinary approach to integrate knowledge in the area sof nutrition, kinesiology, and cognitive neuroscience to understand the influence of health behaviors on specific aspects of attention, memory, and achievement. Dr. Khan has published over 80research manuscripts and has received funding support from multiple sources including government, private corporations, and non-profit food and commodity boards. The overarching objective of his research program is to generate foundational knowledge in translating the impact of health behaviors to childhood cognitive function