Nick Pitas, Ph.D.

College of Applied Health Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Parks and RecreationParks and Healthtourism managementRecreation Health

Nick Pitas holds a doctoral degree in Recreation, Park and Tourism Management from Penn State University, and previously completed degrees at the University of New Hampshire, and American University. Prior to joining the faculty at UIUC, he taught at the State University of New York-Brockport for four years. His scholarship is focused on better understanding the benefits of parks and recreation services, as well as innovative methods for financing and delivering those services. His overarching goal as a teacher, scholar, and community member is to ensure that high-quality parks and recreation services are available, in an equitable fashion, now and in the future.

