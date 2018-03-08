Ora John Reuter, PhD

Ora John Reuter, PhD

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Associate Professor, Political Science

Expertise: Political SciencePollsRussiaRussia-UkraineUkrainePolitical

Dr. Reuter can discuss topics including: Russian domestic politics and public opinion. Reuter and colleagues and have been doing polling in Russia about the conflict. Reuter also is a senior researcher at the International Center for the Study of Institutions and Development at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

Title

Cited By

Year

Sub-national appointments in authoritarian regimes: evidence from Russian gubernatorial appointments

307

2011

Dominant party regimes and the commitment problem: The case of United Russia

289

2009

Political machines at work voter mobilization and electoral subversion in the workplace

239

2014

Online social media and political awareness in authoritarian regimes

186

2015

Economic performance and elite defection from hegemonic parties

178

2011

Is Putin’s popularity real?

153

2017

Legislatures, cooptation, and social protest in contemporary authoritarian regimes

153

2015

The politics of dominant party formation: United Russia and Russia's governors

128

2010

Regional patrons and hegemonic party electoral performance in Russia

105

2013

The origins of dominant parties: Building authoritarian institutions in post-Soviet Russia

95

2017

The incentives for pre-electoral coalitions in non-democratic elections

94

2013

Hitting them with carrots: Voter intimidation and vote buying in Russia

68

2019

Local elections in authoritarian regimes: An elite-based theory with evidence from Russian mayoral elections

68

2016

Dominant party rule and legislative leadership in authoritarian regimes

63

2014

Chechnya’s Suicide Bombers: desperate, devout, or deceived?

61

2004

The political economy of Russian gubernatorial election and appointment

40

2014

Elite defection under autocracy: Evidence from Russia

38

2019

Elections, appointments, and human capital: The case of Russian mayors

38

2014

Performance incentives under autocracy: evidence from Russia's regions

36

2019

Varieties of Party Identity and Organization (V-Party) Dataset V1

31

2020

