Danzell teaches courses in international/domestic terrorism, US national security, intelligence ethics, anti-money laundering, research design and writing for intelligence analysis, and intelligence theory.

His research focuses on international/domestic terrorism, military interventions, African conflict, intelligence theory & application, and a range of conflict processes. He uses quantitative and qualitative methods to develop and test new theoretical insights on these themes.

Danzell earned a bachelor's degree in political science and history at Cameron University, a master's degree in political science at Kansas State University and a doctorate in security studies at Kansas State University.