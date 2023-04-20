Dr. Greenup is an Associate Professor of Surgery (Oncology) and Chief of Breast Surgical Oncology. She provides coordinated, state-of-the-art care to patients with benign and malignant diseases of the breast as part of the Center for Breast Cancer at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center. Learn more about Dr. Greenup She earned her undergraduate degrees in Zoology and Psychology at the University of Wisconsin, where she also completed a Master of Public Health. She received her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin where she also completed her General Surgery residency, and went on to complete a fellowship as part of The Massachusetts General Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital Breast Surgery Fellowship. Prior to joining Yale, Dr. Greenup was an Associate Professor of Surgery and Population Health Sciences at the Duke University School of Medicine and Duke Cancer Institute. There she founded the Duke Breast Cancer Outcomes Research Group, and Core Faculty for the Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy. In 2016, she received the National Institutes of Health Building Interdisciplinary Research Careers in Women’s Health (BIRCWH) Award to evaluate how financial costs and burden relate to preference-sensitive decisions for breast cancer surgery. In 2017, she was named the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Breast Surgeons Health Policy Scholar. Her research focuses on aligning patient-centered care with high-quality, lower cost treatment. She serves on several national committees, including the Alliance in Clinical Oncology Ethics and Value Committees, the American College of Surgeons Cancer Care Delivery Task Force, the American Society of Breast Surgeons Legislative Committee, and the Editorial Board for the Annals of Surgical Oncology. Education & Training MD Medical College of Wisconsin (2009) MPH University of Wisconsin (2009)