Dr. Raid Amin is a Distinguished University Professor in the Mathematics and Statistics Department. Amin, who joined UWF in 1987, is one of the first faculty members to win the UWF Faculty Catalyst Initiative Award. He has numerous research interests. They include statistical process control and geospatial cluster analysis on a variety of variables, such as crimes, cancer rates, sexual offenders and predators. Amin’s other research has ranged from the study of human-shark interaction to student learning styles to statistical consulting for clinical trials in medical research. Amin’s research has been published in books and dozens of journals. Some of the most prominent articles appeared in Technometrics, Journal of Quality Technology, Journal of Environment and Ecology, Animal Cognition, Statistics and Public Policy, Journal of Coastal Research, and Sequential Analysis. Amin also is a statistical consultant for medical training programs at two Pensacola healthcare organizations. At Sacred Heart Hospital he works with resident physicians in their residency projects. At West Florida Hospital he works with resident pharmacists in their residency projects. He has three degrees in Statistics: a M.S. and a Ph. D. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a B.S. from Baghdad University, Iraq. He has been a reviewer for Technometrics, Journal of Quality Technology, Journal of Statistical Computation and Simulation, International Statistical Review and other scholarly publications. Most recently, the Environmental Protection Agency chose UWF to officially be a partner in EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory University Challenge Program after it selected as a winner Amin’s proposal to teach a research course with UWF students to analyze EPA data sets.