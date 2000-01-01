With past clients including Warner Brothers, D.C. Comics, Marvel, Disney and others, as well as writing and illustrating four children's books to his name, Rich Hilliard has experience in all areas of illustration and animation. He has also aided in the creation and study of collectibles. His interests lie in pop culture, science fiction, horror culture and historic space flight.

Past clients: Warner Bros. Studios, Ford Motor Co., Universal Studios, DC Comics, Lucasfilm Ltd. Licensed Products, Paramount Pictures, Marvel Comics.

He recieved his master's of fine arts from the University of Hartford Art School, his master's from Syracuse University, and his bachelor's of fine arts from Pratt Institute.